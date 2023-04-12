Torah Network (VP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $41.86 Million

Torah Network (VP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Torah Network token can now be purchased for approximately $6.31 or 0.00020864 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Torah Network has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Torah Network has a market capitalization of $41.86 million and approximately $131,176.04 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Torah Network Profile

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 6.2752656 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $221,219.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

