TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 373,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 371,059 shares.The stock last traded at $7.15 and had previously closed at $7.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 151.81 and a current ratio of 151.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 96,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,190 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 832,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 23,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

