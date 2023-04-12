TransAlta (TSE:TA) Rating Increased to Outperform at CSFB

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$15.00. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.19.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TransAlta stock traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.33. 1,012,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,233.00, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$10.52 and a 52 week high of C$15.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.04.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

