Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.13 (ASX:TGF)

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Price Performance

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.