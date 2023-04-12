Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Trinseo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.76 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is -4.52%.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 1,099.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Trinseo by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

Featured Articles

