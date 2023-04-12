Trium Capital LLP Makes New $5.50 Million Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,780 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,000. ANSYS accounts for 2.0% of Trium Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 39.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 72.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,917,000 after buying an additional 127,109 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 31.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.65. 64,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,225. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.30.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.83.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

