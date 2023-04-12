Trium Capital LLP Purchases New Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

TEGNA Stock Performance

TEGNA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,535. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

