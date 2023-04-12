Trium Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 360,311 VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 360,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,000. VanEck VietnamETF accounts for about 1.6% of Trium Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,597,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck VietnamETF alerts:

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. 789,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $516.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12.

VanEck VietnamETF Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck VietnamETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck VietnamETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.