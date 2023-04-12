Trium Capital LLP Takes $2.36 Million Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 221,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. 3,991,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,649,984. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

