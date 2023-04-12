Trium Capital LLP Takes $333,000 Position in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,617 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Trium Capital LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Salisbury Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

SAL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. 116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $139.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93.

Salisbury Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.