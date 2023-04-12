Trium Capital LLP Takes $6.72 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,000. Mastercard comprises about 2.5% of Trium Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $366.51. The company had a trading volume of 275,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.08 and a 200-day moving average of $345.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.