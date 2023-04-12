Trium Capital LLP Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 599.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.79. 706,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.