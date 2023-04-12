Trium Capital LLP Takes Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 109,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. Trium Capital LLP owned 0.11% of Myovant Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41,087 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 42.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 16.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 464,627 shares during the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Myovant Sciences

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 51,599,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,393,178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,798,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,550,752. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $53,995.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 51,599,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,393,178,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,798,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,550,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,678. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $100.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

