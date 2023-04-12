U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

