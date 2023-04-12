U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
See Also
