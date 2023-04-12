UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Acquired by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,940 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UMBF. State Street Corp raised its position in UMB Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 104.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 236,176 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 21.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,017,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,723,000 after acquiring an additional 181,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,809,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,108,000 after buying an additional 129,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $104.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 95,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,951. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $99.19.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.27 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 25.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $119,096.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $119,096.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $38,498.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

