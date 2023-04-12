Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 19.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 49,515 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 64.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,007. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

