Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Boosted by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 1.5% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 65,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Unilever by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.5 %

UL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.56. 242,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,516. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.