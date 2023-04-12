United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $192.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.10 and its 200-day moving average is $178.39. The stock has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

