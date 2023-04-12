Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.37

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 8984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UVSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $656.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

Insider Transactions at Univest Financial

In related news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $333,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univest Financial

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.