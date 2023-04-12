Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Trading Down 6.1%

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. 28,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 39,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPXI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upexi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Upexi in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Upexi Trading Up 6.4 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Upexi Company Profile
Upexi, Inc manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upexi (UPXI)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.