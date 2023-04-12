US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:TBIL) Stock Price Down 0%

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:TBIL – Get Rating) shares were down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.93 and last traded at $49.93. Approximately 445,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 278,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,792,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,497,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,757,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

