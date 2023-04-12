Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

VLO opened at $136.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.25. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

