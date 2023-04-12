VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.31. 33,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund gains indirect exposure by investing in front-month bitcoin futures contracts. XBTF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

