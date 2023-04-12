Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Stake Reduced by Bell Bank

Bell Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Libra Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 59,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS ESGV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.37. The stock had a trading volume of 159,362 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.13.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

