Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Trimmed by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,486,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,171 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 9.0% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $275,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,426,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.23. 831,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,773. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

