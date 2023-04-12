Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) is IFG Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.5% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.50. 29,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,095. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $123.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

