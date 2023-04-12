Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Yale University boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,158,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,073. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

