Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7,884.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,648,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,724,404. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

