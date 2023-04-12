Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $38,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $106.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average is $106.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.