Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $27,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 151.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 63,034 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 184,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,040. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $80.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.98.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
- Reliance Steel Going For New Highs And Record Profits
- Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.