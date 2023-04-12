Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Raised by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after purchasing an additional 892,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,659,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,287,000 after acquiring an additional 308,238 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.05. 262,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,701. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

