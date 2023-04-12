Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $22,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.45. 190,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,087. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $214.37.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

