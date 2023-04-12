Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after acquiring an additional 378,049 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,171,000 after acquiring an additional 423,441 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $377.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,594. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $413.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.95.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

