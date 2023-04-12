Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after acquiring an additional 487,528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,938,000 after buying an additional 567,444 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.43. The stock had a trading volume of 301,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,096. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $226.68. The stock has a market cap of $280.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

