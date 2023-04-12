Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $120,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VTV traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.07. 451,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,861. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.66. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

