Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Trading Down 6.7%

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 115,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 240,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 169.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,250.70%. The company had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vapotherm news, CFO John Landry acquired 71,428 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 381,392 shares in the company, valued at $400,461.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance A. Berry purchased 95,238 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,631.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 661,903 shares of company stock worth $694,998. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its position in Vapotherm by 180.1% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vapotherm by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,689 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 1,598.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 927,944 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 14.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 963,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 403.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 933,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 748,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

