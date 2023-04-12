VELA Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the quarter. Range Resources makes up about 1.2% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RRC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.14. 537,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Range Resources had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 57.62%. The business had revenue of $997.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.