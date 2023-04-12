VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 1,505 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,368. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

