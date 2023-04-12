VELA Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.96. 670,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,666. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.32. The firm has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,686,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

