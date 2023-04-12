VELA Investment Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,927,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,537,000 after buying an additional 37,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,561,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. 10,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,293. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $665.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.69. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $48.05.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $124,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

