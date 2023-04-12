VELA Investment Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after buying an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after buying an additional 63,626 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,905,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $217.77. The company had a trading volume of 381,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,943. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

