VELA Investment Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Bank OZK comprises about 1.4% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Bank OZK worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 32.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of OZK stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,367. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

