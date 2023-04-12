VELA Investment Management LLC Has $8.24 Million Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Kirby comprises 4.1% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. VELA Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Kirby worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KEX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.58. 53,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,016. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $632,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,519.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kirby news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $632,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,519.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $1,839,789. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Kirby Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.