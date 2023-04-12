VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.20. 572,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,323. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

