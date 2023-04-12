VELA Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

VELA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 2.1% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,637,000 after acquiring an additional 73,480 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Shares of NOC traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $471.98. The stock had a trading volume of 196,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,816. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $460.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.