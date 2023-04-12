Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0222 on Major Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Velas has a total market cap of $54.10 million and $815,494.80 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00037874 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,437,325,226 coins and its circulating supply is 2,437,325,223 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

