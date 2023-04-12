VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Shares Up 2.4%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 24,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 118,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Trading Down 4.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of C$32.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.31.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model of the heart chamber using echocardiograms and magnetic resonance imaging images; and obtain reproducible, accurate volumetric measurement, and ejection fraction.

