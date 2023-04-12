Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after buying an additional 1,138,301 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,601,000 after buying an additional 647,679 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,105 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,845,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,256,000 after acquiring an additional 375,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,796,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,051. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

