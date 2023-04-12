Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 139,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 73,949 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 24,234 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,969,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

ITM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 155,285 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.05.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.