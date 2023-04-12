Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,116 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.31. 1,653,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

